Italy's 5-Stars divided over Draghi, expel 15 senators

ROME (AP) — Italy’s 5-Star Movement said Thursday that 15 of its senators will be expelled from the party after they voted “no” in a confidence vote for Premier Mario Draghi’s newly formed government.

The decision illustrated how Draghi’s appointment has badly split the 5-Stars, whose party was created as a grass-roots, anti-establishment protest movement opposed to the pro-European banking establishment that the new premier represents to many members. Draghi is former president of the European Central Bank and served as the Bank of Italy's governor.

The movement, the biggest vote-getter in Italy's 2018 general election, nevertheless decided to back Draghi out of a sense of national responsibility, given the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic devastation.

In a statement on the 5-Star Facebook page, party leader Vito Crimi said the 15 senators would be expelled but acknowledged the 5-Stars backed a Draghi-led government reluctantly.

According to 5-Star Movement regulations, lawmakers can be expelled if they vote contrary to the positions of the party's registered members, who are given a say on individual proposals via an online platform that is the hallmark of the 5-Stars’ brand of “direct democracy.”