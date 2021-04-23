Italy's 5-Stars split with core 'direct democracy' platform

In a statement Friday, the 5-Stars accused the Rousseau Association of taking on more political activism rather than remaining a neutral instrument at the service of the 5-Stars. Rousseau, for its part, insisted that it still represented the Movement’s mission but simply had run out of money to pay its staff. It said the platform would remain active, but drastically reduced.

The divorce came just days after Conte made an unusual intervention, taking Grillo to task for having posted a Facebook video in which Grillo strongly defended his son, who is under investigation with three other young men for an alleged sexual assault against a 19-year-old.

Grillo, who remains something of the beloved chairman and guarantor of the 5-Stars, insisted the encounter was consensual.

Grillo’s video was blasted across the political spectrum and even from within the 5-Stars.

Corriere della Sera analyst Masssimo Franco wrote this week that Grillo’s video was the final straw, “maybe the most painful and devastating” for the movement.

“After the fights over Rousseau, the defections, the lack of direction and the stalled leadership of former Premier Giuseppe Conte, the Beppe Grillo case is the poisoned cherry on top of a cake that has already gone bad,” Franco wrote.