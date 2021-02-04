Italy's Conte: Draghi's new government should be political

ROME (AP) — As Mario Draghi worked to secure the backing in Parliament he needs to govern, Italy's outgoing leader on Thursday warned against the former European Central Bank chief's opting to lead the pandemic-battered country with a team of technocrats instead of politicians.

Caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte told reporters he had a long, “very open” talk a day earlier with Draghi, shortly after Italy’s president asked the banking expert to try to form a government to replace Conte’s collapsed coalition.

While President Sergio Mattarella has said the new government mustn’t be identified with any political formula, Draghi and his Cabinet must win confidence votes in both chambers of Parliament to take power.

Draghi must rely on political support to pass measures aimed at helping Italy emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and revive its economy, already stagnant before being pummeled by lockdown measures.

He hasn't said if he'd draw his Cabinet from politically-independent technocrats, politicians or both.

Conte, saying he'll continue to “work for the good of the country,” offered his view of a success formula for the next government.