Italy's Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

Had the government lost the confidence votes, Draghi would be required to resign. But the risk was a calculated one since all of Parliament’s major parties save one belong to Draghi’s coalition.

The justice system overhaul is a key element in a packet of reforms that Draghi has pledged Italy would enact as a condition of receiving generous European Union pandemic recovery funds.

In an indication of how fractious Italian political parties are, lawmakers have been bickering over the bill's provisions even though their parties' ministers in Draghi's coalition government already approved the justice overhaul during Cabinet meetings.

In a bid to win over some reluctant lawmakers, Draghi's justice minister revised some of the provisions, but some 5-Star lawmakers had still been voicing dissatisfaction. About a dozen of the 5-Stars lawmakers didn't show up for the confidence votes.

For decades, Italy's slow-moving justice system, with its two levels of appeals, has been chastised by the EU and has alienated potential investors, who fear any business dispute that winds up in court would leave them mired in legal battles for years. Many cases drag on for so long that statutes of limitations frequently expire.

The bill's latest version includes special provisions for the next few years on major crimes, to ensure that if a trial at any level lasts past its newly prescribed time, the case could continue to its end. Those crimes include terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and sexual violence.

