Italy's Draghi wins support of 2 rival parties for new govt

“We won’t forget the acts committed by some political forces, who are present in our memories and in our political committees,” Crimi said, in what appeared to be a reference to Renzi yanking Italy Alive's support from Conte's governing coalition and triggering its collapse.

Likewise, Salvini, a former interior minister in Conte's first government, noted that he would be sitting alongside politicians who voted to lift his parliamentary immunity so he could be put on trial in Sicily for not allowing migrant rescue ships disembark in Italy when he was minister.

“We are ready to overcome everything in the interest of the country,” Crimi said of the 5-Star Movement, which was the top vote-getter in the last parliamentary election in 2018 and a key element of both Conte governments, the first with the right-wing League and the second with the left-wing Democratic Party.

Salvini’s move to support Draghi puts him at odds with the far-right Brothers of Italy party and its leader, Giorgia Meloni. She said Friday that she would remain in opposition. Salvini cited the weight of the EU recovery funds needed to relaunch the Italian economy after a national lockdown and subsequent public health restrictions.