 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italy's ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests
0 comments
AP

Italy's ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Italy's ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Silvio Berlusconi is flanked by his personal physician Alberto Zangrillo, left, as he talks to the media while leaving the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in the principality of Monaco for medical tests for heart problems, his press office confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The 84-year-old three-time premier is expected to return home in a few days.

 Luca Bruno

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in the principality of Monaco to undergo medical tests for heart problems, his press office confirmed on Thursday.

The 84-year-old three-time premier is expected to return home in a few days.

Berlusconi was hospitalized for COVID-19 for about 10 days last September and underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016. He also has overcome prostate cancer and a series of other ailments. He has had a pacemaker for years.

Berlusconi described his bout with COVID-19 as “insidious,” calling it the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

The media mogul no longer holds public office, but remains the head of his Forza Italia party and is vocal in national politics.

In an interview this week, he urged political leaders to work out their differences after another former premier, Matteo Renzi, pulled support for the coalition government, threatening its survival. He called such “political games” an embarrassment during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Alex, Mexico's first Antarctic penguin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News