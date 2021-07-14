 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italy's premier visits prison where officers beat inmates
0 comments
AP

Italy's premier visits prison where officers beat inmates

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier and justice minister promised reforms Wednesday after they visited a prison where dozens of officers have been put under investigation for allegedly beating, kicking and punching prisoners during unrest provoked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance video of the officers assaulting inmates, including one in a wheelchair who was hit on the back with a baton, was published online last month by Domani, an Italian newspaper.

Premier Mario Draghi said after touring the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison, in southern Italy near Caserta, “What we have seen in the last days has deeply shaken the consciences of Italians.”

He said that beyond individual responsibility, the episode had revealed the “collective responsibility” of a prison system in need of reform.

Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said she and Draghi came to see the situation first-hand.

“Prison is a place of sorrow, suffering, pain, but it must never be a place of violence and humiliation," Cartabia said.

The video published by Domani shows prisoners getting beaten while curled up on the floor or as they walked through what practically amounted to a gauntlet of officers while trying to protect their heads with their hands.

The beatings occurred on April 6, 2020, apparently in reprisal for a prison protest early in the pandemic. In March 2020, prisoners in several Italian facilities violently protested against overcrowding, temporary limits on visitors and a lack of protective supplies like face masks. At one northern prison, mattresses were set on fire.

“It's up to us to transform the reaction to those very grave deeds which happened here into an authentic occasion to turn a page in the world of prisons,'' the justice minister said in a speech carried by state TV.

Cartabia said Italy would use some of its European Union pandemic-recovery funds to build eight new prison pavilions, including one at Santa Maria Capua Vetere, which has a capacity of 809 inmates but now holds 905.

Overcrowding has been a perennial problem in Italy's prison system.

Noted Draghi: “Italy has been condemned two times by the European Court of Human Rights for prison overcrowding. There are thousands more inmates in respect to beds available."

Overcrowding, he said, "hinders the path toward repentance, hinders reinsertion in society, aims indicated several times by the Constitutional Court" of Italy.

Before Draghi tapped Cartabia as his justice minister earlier this year, she served as president of the Constitutional Court.

Cartabia said beyond adding more beds to reduce prison overcrowding, improvements in plumbing and heating were needed.

"Living in a degraded environment cannot help efforts at socialization,'' she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News