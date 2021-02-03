Italy's president asks former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a non-political government
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An explainer of what's happening in Myanmar:
- Updated
Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
Watch as hundreds of vintage and classic cars alike roll down French streets in style as part of the 21st Winter Crossing of Paris.
- Updated
PERTH, AustraIia — The city of Perth has been locked down for five days after Western Australia state’s first case of local COVID-19 infection in almost 10 months.
A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than 4 million people viewing it on YouTube.
- Updated
VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.
- Updated
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.
- Updated
The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
- Updated
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Saturday that it does not expect any disruptions to its orders for coronavirus vaccines after the European Union emphasized it would not trigger an emergency provision of the Brexit deal as part of its strategy to monitor export of doses produced in the EU.