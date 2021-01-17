 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italy's South Tyrol again flouts Rome over virus closures
0 comments
AP

Italy's South Tyrol again flouts Rome over virus closures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILAN (AP) — The autonomous province of South Tyrol with its German-speaking majority is flouting Rome’s decision to put it under partial lockdown starting Sunday, with provincial authorities citing its autonomous status to allow stores and restaurants to remain open.

Provincial officials are contesting the criteria that prompted the Rome government to designate South Tyrol a red zone, along with Lombardy and Sicily. The designations require authorities to close nonessential businesses and bars all indoor dining, permitting only takeout and delivery.

Provincial Gov. Arno Kompatshcer said he was “surprised” by the designation. He has registered his disagreement with Italy’s health minister and is staking the province’s case to the technical committee in Rome. But he isn't waiting for a response, instead allowing all stores to stay open and restaurants to serve until 10 p.m., defying Rome as he did in May when he invoked autonomy to reopen businesses earlier than in the rest of the country.

“This is not a political question, it is technical. We have many more beds available — perhaps this was not taken into consideration,” Kompatscher told RAI state television.

Health officials argue that the high percentage of positives is due to additional screenings with antibody tests that are revealing more positives and claim that the technical committee in Rome didn't take into account its decreasing rate of transmission. The province of 520,000 people has registered more than 800 deaths and nearly 33,000 positive cases.

Lombardy governor Atilio Fontana also contests his region’s partial lockdown. He is taking his case to an administrative court this week in a bid to get it overturned, his only recourse.

South Tyrol, or Alto Adige to Italian-speakers, in 1972 won its prized autonomous status, which enshrines bilingualism and allowing 90% of tax revenue to remain in the province. The agreement brought calm to the Alpine province that was once part of Austria following a period of anti-Rome violence in the 1950s and 1960s. Today, it enjoys the highest gross domestic product per capita in Italy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+5
US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash
World

US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the FBI tried to take down Martin Luther King Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News