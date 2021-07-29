It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

“Pressure is fine,” he said. “It's when you turn it into stress is when it becomes a problem."

Dressel is always quick to look for the negative in his performances, and he found it in the heats of the 100 free.

“My first swims were rocky,” he said. “I was turning the pressure into stress.”

Minutes before the 100 free final, in the ready room off the deck of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dressel stared at the Olympic rings on the wall. He's at his second Summer Games and first since Phelps retired five years ago, leaving a void that Dressel quickly filled as the world's dominant male swimmer.

He earned two relay gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. At the 2017 world championships, Dressel won seven golds, and followed up two years later by winning six golds and two silvers.

All that was missing was an individual Olympic gold medal.

He went out and got it in the 100 free. His winning time of 47.02 seconds — fourth-fastest ever — was a mere six-hundredths ahead of Chalmers, who took silver.

Dressel sat on the lane rope, signaled No. 1 with both index fingers, his eyes scanning the nearly empty 15,000-seat arena, his teammates cheering the loudest in the stands.