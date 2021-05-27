It's getting more likely the world will reach a climate tipping point in the next five years

But the world is now already two-thirds of the way to breaching the tipping point. The WMO said the annual average temperature is likely to be at least 1 degree warmer than pre-industrial levels in each of the coming five years, and very likely to be within the range of 0.9 degree to 1.8 degree.

It added that 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record and that the global average temperature was 1.2 degrees above the pre-industrial baseline.

The organization said that there was a 90% chance that at least one year between 2021 and 2025 will become the warmest on record, surpassing 2016 in the top ranking, according to the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, produced by the UK's Met Office, the WMO lead center for such predictions.

It's all the more reason to take urgent action on climate change, according to Taalas.

"We are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," he said. "The world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality."