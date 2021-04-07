 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivory Coast's ex-president and ally are free to return home
0 comments
AP

Ivory Coast's ex-president and ally are free to return home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a close ally who was a youth leader are free to return home after being definitively acquitted on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.

The head of state made the announcement one week after appeals judges at the ICC upheld the acquittal of Gbagbo and former minister of youth Charles Ble Goude for charges related to post-electoral violence in 2010 to 2011 that left 3,000 people dead in the West African nation.

Ouattara said they recognized the decision of the court, saying the two “will be able to return to Ivory Coast whenever they wish,” and added that Gbagbo will benefit from the status of a former head of state.

However, Ouattara did not address another legal matter facing Gbagbo, who still has an arrest warrant issued against him by Ivory Coast’s government and faces a possible 20-year prison sentence after a 2019 conviction in absentia for misappropriating funds from the West African Central Bank.

Gbagbo’s supporters say his acquittal and return could help ease political tensions.

He served as president of Ivory Coast from 2000 until 2011 when he was arrested after refusing to concede to Ouattara, who had won the 2010 election.

Gbagbo, who has since been living in Brussels, continues to have significant support in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican wrestlers help elderly get COVID vaccines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News