Ivory Coast's ex-president to return 10 years after arrest

Gbagbo was arrested in 2011 and sent six months later to The Hague so he could be tried for war crimes at the International Criminal Court. In 2019, the judge said prosecutors had failed to make their case even before the defense lawyers had presented their side.

The ex-president was released from custody two years ago but has been living in Belgium pending the outcome of the appeal by ICC prosecutors. He's expected to take a commercial flight from Brussels, arriving Thursday afternoon at Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.

Among those likely to greet him will be his wife, Simone, who has not left Ivory Coast over the past decade because there is still an ICC arrest warrant for her stemming from the post-electoral conflict.

Gbagbo's supporters already have begun preparations for a festive welcome, with signs bearing the ex-president's photo on display in parts of Abidjan. Jubilant celebrations took place over the weekend in Mama, his hometown, where he is expected to visit his mother's grave.

The current president, Ouattara, appears to be making efforts for his former rival's smooth return. A week after Gbagbo's acquittal was upheld, Ouattara said that the former president’s travel expenses, as well as those of his family, would be covered by the state.