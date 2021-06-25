Jailed Belarus journalist, girlfriend moved to house arrest

She added that her team is in touch with Pratasevich's parents, who “aren't given any information about their son, aren't allowed to talk to him" and are “convinced that the regime is playing a game, using Raman's and Sofia's lives.”

An adviser who spoke to the parents added that they don't believe authorities plan to free their son. Instead, Franak Viacorka said, the move might be aimed at holding off any more punishing sanctions.

"We urge the European and the global community not to give in — everyone needs to be free and not under house arrest,” he said. “Lukashenko’s goal — to create an illusion of softening and concessions. But this is just one prison replaced with another.”

Viacorka said Pratasevich's sister has been able to pass on some belongings to him and talk to him. “The house arrest is not freedom, he lives there with operatives of the KGB (security service), agents who watch him round the clock,” he said.

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, also confirmed that his client was transferred to house arrest recently, without specifying when. She is now staying in an apartment in Minsk, and her parents met her on Thursday at a restaurant.

Gashinsky wouldn't say whether Pratasevich was also there — but said Sapega didn't go alone.