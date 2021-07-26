Japan grants health benefits to A-bomb 'black rain' victims

The U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people in the initial period after the attack. A second U.S. atomic attack on Nagasaki killed another 74,000 before Japan’s surrender on Aug. 15 ended World War II.

The Hiroshima plaintiffs were in areas northwest of ground zero where radioactive “black rain” fell hours after the bomb was dropped.

They have developed illnesses such as cancer and cataracts linked to radiation after being exposed to the rain directly and by consuming water and food that was contaminated.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, a second-generation “hibakusha," praised Suga for a “wise decision” and vowed to speed up the registration process for the victims. “The survivors don't have much time left,” he said, noting that their average age is now 84. He pledged to quickly issue certificates to all remaining victims who are still unrecognized.

Suga’s announcement came 10 days after Matsui visited Tokyo to urge health and welfare ministry officials not to appeal the case to the Supreme Court. He made the trip instead of escorting International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on a visit to Hiroshima to showcase the power of sports to achieve peace.

