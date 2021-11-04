Japan labor leader vows to fight for stable, better work

The number of suicides in Japan rose by 912 to 21,081 last year, the first year-on-year increase since 2009, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

It attributed the increase to the pandemic. While the number of suicides among men fell for the 11th straight year, those among women rose 15% to 7,026, the first increase in two years.

Rengo's main responsibility is to negotiate with the employers of its members, especially in “shunto” annual wage talks. But Yoshino also is a member of a government panel appointed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss ways to counter rising inequality with what he calls “new capitalism."

In that role, she said, “we are talking about all workers, including those outside of Rengo, so I would like to firmly speak up on behalf of the non-regular workers toward improving labor conditions, to protect human rights and correct disparities.”

On paper, Japanese women enjoy the same rights as men at work. In reality, those laws are not enforced. Women’s pay, benefits and opportunities for promotion lag far behind men’s.

Gender inequality is also woven into the country’s tax and pension system, but it’s just part of a wider problem with workers’ rights, she said.

“We must seek equality of opportunity,” she said. “Companies have accountability for the treatment of each of their employees.”

