Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

“Japan is far behind the international standard,” said Yuri Igarashi, co-chair of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation. She noted growing support from the business community, including Panasonic, which on Friday became the 23rd company pledging support for the cause.

Rights groups are pushing for the passage of the equality act as international attention falls on Tokyo as it hosts the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee also issued a statement stressing the importance of inclusivity in sports.

Prospects for passage of the legislation before the current parliamentary session ends next week are uncertain because of strong resistance from conservatives in Suga's party.

On Friday, members of LGBTQ groups and supporters submitted requests at the governing party’s regional headquarters in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi and other areas.

Remarks by some party members during discussions of the bill last month sparked outrage from rights groups.

Lawmaker Kazuo Yana was quoted as saying in an closed-door session that same-sex relationships “defy the preservation of the species, go against the biological basis.”

Eriko Yamatani, known for her support of traditional gender roles and paternalistic values, called it “ridiculous” that transgender people with male bodies say they have female hearts and want to use women’s restrooms or participate in women’s sports.

