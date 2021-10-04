Japan new PM to seek fresh mandate to handle virus, economy

TOKYO (AP) — Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will dissolve the lower house next week in preparation for Oct. 31 elections as he seeks a fresh mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the sagging economy and security threats from China and North Korea.

Kishida was formally elected by parliament earlier Monday to replace Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office. Suga's support had plunged over his handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics as the virus spread.

“Our fight against the coronavirus is continuing," Kishida told his first news conference Monday night after taking office. “COVID-19 measures is the urgent and top priority, and I will handle the problem taking into consideration the worst-case scenario.” He said he will review the past virus handling and seek to set up a crisis management unit.

He also pledged to push through with a large-scale recovery package to support those hit by the pandemic.

“In order to take large-scale COVID-19 measures, I need to get the people's mandate,” Kishida said, adding that he will pass up attending G-20 and COP-26 climate meetings in-person.