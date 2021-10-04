Japan new PM to seek fresh mandate to handle virus, economy

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leader Fumio Kishida arrives at the party's headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga.
Seiko Noda, center, newly appointed Minister of State for Measures for Declining Birthrate arrives at the prime minister's official residence Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Fumio Kishida has been elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
Karen Makishima, newly appointed Minister in charge of Digital Transformation, arrives at the prime minister's official residence Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Fumio Kishida has been elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at the prime minister's official residence after he and his ministers attended the attestation ceremony of his cabinet at the Imperial Palace Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's parliament on Monday elected Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister.
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, stands before new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as former prime minister Yoshihide Suga looks on during Kishida's attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Japan's Prime Minister-elect Fumio Kishida, left, arrives at his official residence Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
TV sets show a live footage of Fumio Kishida as he is named as Japan's new prime minister, at an electric store in Fukuoka, southern Japan Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
Fumio Kishida, top left, is greeted after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, speaks with other lawmakers at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, receives a bouquet of flowers as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being named as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, bottom, walks near Fumio Kishida, rear cenber, who was elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida, second right, casts his ballot at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida, center, walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida casts his ballot at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida, bottom center, walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga.
Fumio Kishida walks after voting for Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Fumio Kishida, second left, speaks with lawmakers after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
Noriko Horiuchi, newly appointed Minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine, arrives at the prime minister's official residence Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Fumio Kishida has been elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other challenges and leading a national election within weeks.
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will dissolve the lower house next week in preparation for Oct. 31 elections as he seeks a fresh mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the sagging economy and security threats from China and North Korea.
Kishida was formally elected by parliament earlier Monday to replace Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office. Suga's support had plunged over his handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics as the virus spread.
“Our fight against the coronavirus is continuing," Kishida told his first news conference Monday night after taking office. “COVID-19 measures is the urgent and top priority, and I will handle the problem taking into consideration the worst-case scenario.” He said he will review the past virus handling and seek to set up a crisis management unit.
He also pledged to push through with a large-scale recovery package to support those hit by the pandemic.
“In order to take large-scale COVID-19 measures, I need to get the people's mandate,” Kishida said, adding that he will pass up attending G-20 and COP-26 climate meetings in-person.
A former foreign minister, Kishida, 64, used to be known as a moderate but turned hawkish on security and more conservative on gender equality and other issues, apparently to win over influential conservatives in his Liberal Democratic Party. His victory in last week's vote to replace Suga as the party's leader was seen as a choice for continuity and stability over change.