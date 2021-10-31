Japan PM Kishida's coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives. Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum's 156-nation gender-gap ranking.

The opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government after a brief rule of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012, as they have not been able to present a grand vision for the country.

On the economy, Kishida has emphasized growth by raising incomes, while opposition groups focus more on redistribution of wealth and call for cash payouts to pandemic-hit low-income households.

Kishida, during the campaign, promised to spur growth and “distribute its fruit” to the people as income.

Kishida said earlier Sunday he planned to reappoint the same members to his post-election Cabinet to speed up the work on a supplementary budget so that he can fund an economic package to provide support for the people and businesses hit by the pandemic.

“I will take concrete steps to achieve our policies as soon as possible,” Kishida said. “I need to move quickly.”