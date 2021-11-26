Japan seeks extra defense budget amid China, N Korea concern

Separately, more than 800 billion yen ($7 billion) will go to speed up the purchase of reconnaissance planes and equipment, including three P-1s, equipment for P-3Cs and vertical launch systems to be placed on two destroyers, to step up surveillance around Japan's territorial waters and airspace.

Japan has been stepping up defenses in its southwestern regions and islands, including Ishigaki Island, where a new military base with a land-to-sea missile defense system will be operational. Ishigaki is north of the uninhabited Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

Tokyo regularly protests the Chinese coast guard’s presence near Senkaku Islands.

The ministry also plans to build housing for ground troops on Ishigaki Island.

The combined budget for 2021 will be just over 1% of Japan’s GDP, keeping its customary cap. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is open to doubling Japan’s military spending to cope with the worsening security environment.

The extra budget also aims to ease burden on Japanese defense equipment and parts suppliers that are struggling to maintain the country’s dwindling industry, officials said.