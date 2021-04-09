Japan to announce Fukushima water release into sea soon

A release of the water into the sea has faced fierce opposition from local fishermen and residents. Japan Fisheries Cooperatives Chairman Hiroshi Kishi said he rejects Suga's proposed release plan and demanded the government explain how it will address damage to the fishing industry.

The government has said it will do its utmost to support local fisheries and provide compensation for any damages.

In 2011, a powerful magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactor cores to melt.

In the decade since, cooling water has constantly escaped from the damaged primary containment vessels into the basements of the reactor buildings. To make up for the loss, additional water has been pumped into the reactors to cool the melted fuel remaining inside them. Water is also pumped out and treated, part of which is recycled as cooling water, and the remainder stored in around 1,000 tanks at the plant.

TEPCO, the utility, is contending with about 1.24 million tons of radioactive water.