Japan to extend virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area

Suga sought understanding for a two-week extension he said will be the last. “I will do everything we can to prevent a rebound of the infections and another state of emergency,” Suga said at a Parliament session.

Experts were divided over whether two weeks would be enough to get the infections under control, as concerns are running high before the spring cherry blossom season, when many people come out and party.

Controlling the spread of the virus, along with progress in vaccination, is considered key for Japan as Tokyo is to host the Olympics, delayed by one year because of the virus, starting July 23.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the heads of neighboring prefectures have raised concerns that a lifting of the emergency this weekend could trigger a quick rebound in infections.

She raised concerns about the people's increased activity and crowds already forming in entertainment and business districts in downtown Tokyo ahead of the cherry blossom season.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, a former World Health Organization regional director and head of the government COVID-19 taskforce, said Friday that the Tokyo region is prone to a resurgence and urged authorities to set up “a strong system” to prevent a rebound.