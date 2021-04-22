Japan to issue 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka area

Mask-wearing, staying home and other measures for the general public remain non-mandatory requests, and experts worry if they will be followed.

Japan, which has about half a million cases and 10,000 deaths, has not enforced lockdowns. But people are becoming impatient and less cooperative and have largely ignored the ongoing measures as the infections accelerated.

Osaka, the epicenter of the latest resurgence, has since April 5 been under semi-emergency status, and the alert has since been expanded to 10 areas including Tokyo through May 11, a step promoted by Suga’s government as an alternative to a state of emergency with less economic damage.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who requested the emergency Tuesday, said semi-emergency measures were not working and hospitals were overflowing with patients. Osaka doctors said a number of people were forced to wait at hotels and on ambulances.

Japan’s latest resurgence, fueled by a new, more contagious variant detected earlier in Britain, has spread rapidly across the country.

It also has been slow to roll out vaccinations, leaving its population largely unprotected before the Olympics begin in July.