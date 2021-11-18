Japan urges peace between China, Taiwan, raises HK concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, in a telephone call Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, stressed the importance of peace and stability between China and Taiwan and expressed “serious concern” about the situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang region.

Hayashi also told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he is gravely concerned about increased Chinese activities in regional seas, including near a Japanese-controlled island claimed by Beijing, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of the two Asian neighbors, whose relations are often stained over territorial disputes and wartime history, pledged to pursue dialogue and cooperation in economic relations, the ministry said.

Hayashi told Wang that he had “serious concern" about the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the ministry said, without describing it further. China has cracked down on pro-democracy activists and lawmakers in Hong Kong and is accused of violating the human rights of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.