Japan urges South Korea to drop wartime compensation demands

Japan, under a 1995 semi-governmental Asian Women’s Fund, offered payments and apology letters to certified victims of its wartime sexual abuse from five countries, settling disputes with all but South Korea. Sixty-one South Korean victims received 5 million yen ($48,200) each from the 367 million yen ($3.5 million) fund, according to Japan's foreign ministry, but many others declined to accept the money.

In 2015, the then governments of South Korea and Japan reached what was supposed to be a final and irreversible deal to settle the issue with a new 1 billion yen ($9 million) fund set up by the Japanese government, but the current Moon administration dissolved it, saying the deal was reached without proper consultation with the victims.

In what appeared to be a shift in tone, Moon said Monday that South Korea recognizes the 2015 deal as a legitimate agreement that should provide a foundation for finding a better solution that would satisfy the victims. He did not elaborate.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai said his government “took note” of Moon’s comment. Japan is still calling for appropriate steps by South Korea, while considering all possible options, he said.

“We will be watching what actions will be taken by the South Korean side,” Sakai said.