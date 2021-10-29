Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM's rule

Media polls suggest the LDP is likely to lose seats, in part because five opposition parties formed a united front in many small electoral constituencies and are expected to gain positions there.

If, as the Asahi newspaper and others predict, the ruling coalition wins around 261 seats, they could control all parliamentary committees and easily push through any divisive legislation.

Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, didn't support the economy during the pandemic and stalled gender equality and diversity.

But the opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government after a brief rule of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012. That government was toppled by Abe, who continuously pushed his party to the right, stepping up control over bureaucrats and muzzling opposing opinions.

Though many people are not actively supporting the LDP, “there is little enthusiasm among voters toward a change over to an opposition-led leadership,” says Yu Uchiyama, a University of Tokyo political science professor. “The problem is that opposition parties have not been able to present their grand vision of a future society” to become a viable leadership change option.