Japan's economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports

The preliminary and seasonally adjusted real GDP data also showed exports sank 2.1% in the July-September period from the previous quarter.

The government has been attempting to keep infections down while keeping the economy going.

Newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to expand hospital capacity for coronavirus patients and provide financial handouts. His predecessor fell out of favor with the public because of a widespread perception that his government was not doing enough to battle the virus.

About 76% of Japan's population is fully vaccinated, but worries are growing about a possible new wave of infections. Japan has not announced concrete plans for booster shots. Japan has reported about 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, said an economic recovery will come once the coronavirus is brought under control. The entertainment sector and restaurants have been especially hard hit, he said.

“The stars are now aligned for a rapid recovery. The state of emergency was lifted at the end of September, so a sharp rebound in consumer spending, with more people eating out and going to cinemas, clubs, theater and other forms of public entertainment, is underway,” Oshikubo said in a recent report.