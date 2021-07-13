Japan's gov't sees Taiwan tensions as regional security risk

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the report “extremely erroneous and irresponsible."

“We will never allow any country to interfere with the Taiwan issue in any way. China must and will surely be reunified, and it is in the best interest of regional peace and stability for China to achieve complete reunification," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony for 50 years until 1945 and connections between the two remain strong.

China has expanded its military capability over the past 20 years, with its defense spending at least 16 times that of Taiwan, with the gap increasing each year, the paper said. China’s military budget of $181.6 billion is four times that of Japan, it said.

China has also increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation, leaving it with just over a dozen formal diplomatic allies. Taiwan still operates a network of trade offices that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States, Japan and most other major nations.

Japan is increasingly worried about Taiwan’s security implications amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington. The United States, Japan's most important ally, has increased its military support for Taiwan, including dispatching warships to the Taiwan Strait and arms sales.