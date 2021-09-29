Japan's next leader: Higher wages cure for pandemic doldrums

Poverty is generally hidden away in affluent, orderly Japan, and homelessness is not as prevalent or visible as it is in the U.S. and some other countries. But living standards are falling and will keep declining unless the value of work per person rises as the population declines. Raising productivity also is key to raising wages economists say.

Despite the famous efficiency of manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp., Japan ranks 21st among the 36 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Its per-hour productivity was under $50 in 2018, compared with nearly $75 per hour in the U.S. and about $102 in Ireland.

Kishida has said little about the productivity problem, though he is getting a head start on one area of reforms: what the Japanese call “digitization."

The slow and clumsy handling of pandemic relief payments and vaccinations drove home the urgency of modernizing Japan’s data sharing and public services. A new Digital Agency was launched on Sept. 1 to lead a shift away from reliance on fax machines, handwritten documents and ink stamps, helping streamline red tape.

Such changes are necessary but won't fix the economy, Richard Katz, editor-in-chief of The Oriental Economist, said in a recent online briefing.

“There are a whole bunch of challenges," he said. “They're solvable but that needs a prime minister with a will to act, who has a strategy."

