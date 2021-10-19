Japan's PM interrupts campaign as N Korea test-fires missile

Kishida said his government plans to focus on tackling the pandemic and policies to narrow the gap between the rich and poor.

“This election is about your choice of Japan’s future,” he said in his Fukushima speech.

In response to the North Korean missile launch, Kishida said he has instructed the government to consider all options, including allowing Japanese forces to acquire a pre-emptive strike capability. Critics say such a policy would violate Japan's war-renouncing Constitution, which limits the use of force to self-defense.

Opposition parties have accused the governing party under its two previous leaders — former Prime Ministers Abe and Yoshihide Suga — of worsening social and economic disparities and have called for a change of leadership.

Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said only major companies prospered under the Liberal Democrats' leadership, and criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as slow and ineffective.

His party and several other smaller opposition groups have formed a united front to back mutual candidates to increase the chances of winning in small constituencies.