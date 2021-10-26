Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

"We have been horrified, scared and saddened ... as false information has been taken as fact and that unfounded stories have spread," Mako said in a written answer to one of the questions.

The dispute involves whether money his mother received from her former fiancé was a loan or a gift. Mako's father asked Komuro to clarify, and he wrote a statement defending himself, but it is still unclear if the dispute has been fully resolved.

Komuro, 30, left for New York in 2018 to study law and only returned to Japan last month. His hair was tied in a ponytail at the time and the look drew attention as a bold statement for someone marrying a princess in the tradition-bound imperial family and only added to the criticism.

The couple will move together to New York to start a new life.

Many in Tokyo wished them good luck.

"Congratulations," said office worker Yasuhiro Suzuki. "I hope people in America will welcome them."

Retiree Kenko Suzuki said he expects life in New York will be challenging because they will have to live without people taking care of them. "So I'm rooting for them," he said.