Japan's ruling party has setback in preview of Sunday's vote

Jun Azumi, senior lawmaker of the Constitutional Democratic Party, said the victory in Shizuoka gives the opposition bloc “a big confidence" ahead of Sunday's lower house vote.

“The result reflected discontent of many voters who want to change politics after seeing their lives continue to deteriorate during the pandemic,” Azumi said.

In Yamaguchi prefecture, the LDP-backed Tsuneo Kitamura beat a communist candidate and a former YouTuber.

Kishida took office on Oct. 4 with the immediate task of rallying party support weakened by a perceived high-handed approach to the pandemic and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics. He dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office, saying he wanted a mandate from the public for his new government.

Major issues in the lower house campaign include COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the pandemic-battered economy, as well as diplomatic and security issues linked to China’s growing strength and influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

The campaign already has been rocky for the LDP, with media polls showing support for Kishida's weeks-old government sliding.

Kishida said he aims for the coalition to secure at least a majority of seats, or 233, in the chamber. That would be an easy target but experts and media polls predict that the LDP may lose about 30 seats.

