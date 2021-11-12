Japan's Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units

Toshiba said its restructuring would be completed by March 2024. Separating the financial results of the companies will start from this fiscal year, it said.

Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said the two kinds of businesses being spun off were very different, with the business cycle for devices much faster than that for infrastructure, and the device business requiring heavy investments.

“It will unlock immense value by removing complexity, it enables the businesses to have much more focused management, facilitating agile decision making, and the separation naturally enhances choices for shareholders,” Tsunakawa said of the new structure.

The move still needs shareholders’ approval. A shareholders’ meeting will be held early next year, Tsunakawa said.

In a statement to shareholders, Toshiba said its “bold and ambitious plan” followed a five-month review by the board’s strategy committee.

The management line-ups and names for the spinoffs will be announced later, according to Toshiba. It said adjustments to its operations and workforce were still undecided.