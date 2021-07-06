 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention
0 comments
AP

John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

Britain's Emma Raducanu receive medical attention during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021.

 Alastair Grant

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.

McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club.

The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. Raducanu was visited by a trainer, then left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu would not continue because of a health issue, but did not specify why.

McEnroe told viewers “it appears it got a bit too much, which is understandable," for Raducanu. He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka, the four-time major champion who pulled out of the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also missed Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.

More than two hours later, the All England Club said Raducanu had “difficulty breathing.”

“I can’t imagine being in her shoes, at 18, playing a fourth round in your home country. It’s something I can’t even imagine,” Tomljanovic said, when asked about McEnroe's comments. “For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh."

———

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+8
BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf
World

BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman arrested for water pistol incident with Olympic torch bearer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News