Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

The actor also talked about how the coronavirus pandemic has brought more people to watch movies on screens at homes rather than going to cinemas, which closed during lockdowns.

“The majority of the world went, ’You know, this ain’t bad. We can sit and watch this thing at home. We can cook some popcorn, as opposed to the idea of a guy who makes $700 a week and wants to take his wife and kids out to dinner and a movie on the weekend, which is a $200 deal. I think the Hollywood movie machine has a few design flaws they are just realizing."

"I’m glad I saw it coming, personally,” he added.

Asked about his views of the industry's health, particularly in the U.S., Depp said that “Hollywood is certainly not what it was.”

“The grudge matches, the pandemonium and chaos of cinematic release to streaming... It is a case of, ‘No matter what, I’m going to get mine.’" the actor said. "That’s where these people are coming from. They realize they are just as disposable as I am. Some even more.”

The San Sebastian International Film Festival, held in northern Spain, takes place Sept. 17-25 this year. Depp was scheduled to receive the award late on Wednesday in what is the actor’s third appearance at the event.