Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

Referring to the 2016 referendum that led to Britain’s exit from the European Union, Johnson said: “When people voted for change in 2016 ... they voted for the end of a broken model of the U.K. economy that relied on low wages and low skills and chronic low productivity, and we’re moving away from that.”

Johnson said Britain's economy is going through a “period of adjustment” post-Brexit, and acknowledged that supply chain problems and shortages in food and fuel could continue until Christmas.

He also maintained that the situation at gas stations is improving after more than a week of disruptions — although retailers say drivers still can't get gas at many pumps in the London area and southeast England.

Britain has long suffered from a shortage of truck drivers, but the problem has come to a head with the combination of Brexit, which ended the freedom of movement of workers from the EU to Britain, and the pandemic, which severely limited travel and halted training for domestic drivers supposed to replace those who left for their home countries.

Around 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, will take to the roads starting Monday to help ease fuel supply shortages.