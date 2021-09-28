Jordan carrier resuming flights to Syria in new sign of thaw

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s national airline will resume direct flights to Damascus on Oct. 3, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported Tuesday, nearly a decade after flights were suspended because of the war in Syria.

The resumption of flights is the latest sign of thawing relations between the two neighbors.

The decision was announced at the end of a two-day ministerial meeting held in Jordan's capital of Amman, in which the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the trade, transport, energy and agriculture sectors, according to the Petra news agency.

Royal Jordanian halted its flights to Damascus, the Syrian capital, and Aleppo in 2012 at the height of the Syrian civil war due to security reasons. In 2019, as military operations in Syria receded, airlines were able to resume flights in Syrian air space. In October 2018, Jordan also reopened a key border crossing with Syria, allowing the flow of goods between the two countries to resume.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has offered support to Syrian rebels operating near its border. It hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.