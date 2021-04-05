Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

The recording, which circulated online, indicates that tensions are running high between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his half-brother Hamzah, a former crown prince. The United States quickly sided with Abdullah, a close Western ally in a volatile region.

Jordanian authorities said on Sunday they had foiled a “malicious plot” by Hamzah to destabilize the kingdom with foreign support. Hamzah has denied being part of any plot and says he is being targeted for speaking out against corruption and poor governance.

“The army chief of staff came to me and issued threats in the name of heads of security agencies,” Hamzah says in the recording. “I recorded his comments and distributed them to my acquaintances abroad as well as my family in case something happens.”