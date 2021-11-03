Judge in Mexico orders ex-head of state oil company jailed

In October, Lozoya was photographed dining out carefree at a luxury restaurant in Mexico City, drawing criticism.

“I believe it is legal, but is immoral that these things happen. It is imprudent, at the very least,” López Obrador said in October. “That is why there is so much indignation at him eating at a luxury restaurant. Even though he can legally do so, he is a witness to acts of corruption that damaged Mexico a lot.”

Lozoya fled to Spain, was arrested there and extradited back to Mexico in 2020.

Once back in Mexico, Lozoya alleged that Peña Nieto and his right-hand man, then treasury secretary Luis Videgaray, directed him to bribe lawmakers, including five senators, to support controversial energy and other structural reforms in 2013 and 2014.

Lozoya also faces corruption charges related to Pemex’s overvalued purchase of a fertilizer plant and to millions in dollars of bribes paid by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. He has said Peña Nieto and Videgaray told him to use $4 million from Odebrecht to pay foreign campaign consultants for work on Peña Nieto’s 2012 election campaign.