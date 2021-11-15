K-pop band TWICE basking in global popularity, plans US tour

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — TWICE, the nine-member K-pop band with over 9 million Twitter followers, says they feel their growing popularity overseas.

“People didn’t know as much about us as they do now,” band member Jihyo told The Associated Press ahead of last week’s release of the band’s third full-length album “Formula Of Love: O+T=3,″ adding that the growing popularity of K-pop around the world has allowed the band to release more English tracks.

The new album has 17 tracks with three all-English songs. On Monday, they announced a tour that will start in Seoul on Dec. 24 and will bring them in February to five U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta,

TWICE released their first full English-language single “The Feels” in October, which was their first song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

TWICE is a household name in South Korea and Japan — where the band regularly tops the Oricon music charts, Japan’s equivalent of Billboard. (Members Sana, Mina, and Momo of TWICE are from Japan.)

The band’s success comes after years of hard work. TWICE, which debuted in 2015, walked into the interview with full energy even after undergoing five hours of intense dance practice ahead of the album release.