Kane Tanaka of Japan, world's oldest living person, turns 119

"I might be biased because I'm related to her but I think it's kind of amazing — I wanted to share that with the world and for people to feel inspired and to feel her joy," Junko said.

Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family store until she was 103.

Tanaka has lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life has spanned 49 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

"I don't remember her talking much about the past ... She's very forward thinking — she really enjoys living in the present," Tanaka's grandson, Eiji Tanaka, told CNN last year.

Tanaka is living in a nursing home in Fukuoka prefecture. Her family said she keeps her mind and body engaged by doing math and remaining curious.