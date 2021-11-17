Kashmir families seek bodies of 2 civilians killed in raid

Saima Bhat, a relative of Bhat, said they had little hope of justice.

“Justice is a long journey. We just plead right now that the bodies of our loved ones be returned,” she said. “At least respect the dead and allow us to give them a dignified burial.”

The protest continued into Wednesday night and the victims' relatives held a candlelight vigil despite the severe cold.

Also Wednesday, government forces were deployed in half a dozen villages in the southern Gool area to enforce a ban on the assembly of more than four people, after family members of one of the men slain in Monday’s raid threatened to block a highway.

The man, 24-year-old Amir Magray, whom police described as a militant, was a salesman at a shop in Srinagar, his father, Abdul Latief, said. Latief’s home has been protected by police guards since he killed a militant with a stone in 2005.

“Denial of the body of my son is the reward of the fight against terrorists. My home is still guarded by police,” Latief was quoted by New Delhi Television as saying. “Tomorrow the security guards can kill me and claim that I was a militant.”