 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Key airline group targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
0 comments
AP

Key airline group targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s largest association of airlines said Monday that it is aiming for the air transport industry to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while acknowledging it will be a “huge challenge.”

The International Air Transport Association, which has key offices in Geneva, said its general meeting in Boston had agreed on the target, a commitment that would line it up with the goal of the 2015 Paris accord to help keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The industry appears to be counting heavily on a carbon-offset plan laid out by a U.N. organization on civil aviation, but suggests governments have a role to play, too.

“With collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050," IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said in a statement.

IATA said industry can take steps through use of sustainable fuels, new plane technologies, improved efficiencies and new power sources like electric or hydrogen power — but carbon capture and carbon-offset programs will also have a role.

Walsh said one scenario foresees sustainable fuels accounting for nearly two-thirds of the roughly 1.8 gigatons of carbon that would need to be mitigated in order for airlines to reach net-zero emissions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nobel winner hears of award from 94-year-old dad

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home
World

Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home

  • Updated

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup.

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 81-year-old climbing 282 Scottish mountains for his sick wife

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News