Key EU lawmakers vote to lift immunity of Catalan 3

BRUSSELS (AP) — A key European Parliament committee voted Tuesday to lift the immunity of three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region, possibly paving the way for their extradition.

The parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee voted 15-8 with two abstentions to recommend waiving the immunities of Carles Puigdemont, former president of Spain's Catalonia region, and two associates, former health minister Toni Comin and former education minister Clara Ponsati.

The decision must be endorsed during a full sitting of the European Parliament to take effect. The next plenary session is scheduled for March 8.

Puigdemont and a number of his political associates fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest over the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal. In 2019, he, Ponsatí and Comín won seats in the European Parliament, and were afforded protection in their positions as members of the EU assembly.

Ponsati, 63, has since 2016 been a lecturer of the University of Saint Andrews, in Scotland, where she lives.