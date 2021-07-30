Key Libya commander backs reopening of Mediterranean highway

Hifter’s endorsement came shortly after a U.N.-backed joint military committee representing the warring factions announced the road would reopen on Friday morning and that a subsidiary committee would be in charge of securing it.

In a televised speech, Hifter congratulated the Libyan people on “this achievement,” affirmed his full commitment to achieving peace in the oil-rich country and pledged to work toward that goal “with all sincerity and honesty."

However, he also cautioned that peace will not be possible “unless all foreign forces and mercenaries leave the Libyan territories unconditionally" and urged the international community to double its efforts to achieve this end.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, and split the North African country between a U.N.-supported government in Tripoli and rival authorities loyal to Hifter in the east, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

In a statement, the U.N. Special Envoy to Libya Jan Kubis hailed the reopening of the road as “another step in strengthening peace, security, and stability in the country, and in the unification of its institutions.”

Kubis stressed that the next major step for Libya would be that the factions start the withdrawal of all foreign fighters. The U.N. estimated in December that there are at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

