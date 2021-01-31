Kim Jong Un cannot denuclearize, former North Korean diplomat says

Ryu said that if they had been caught, North Korean agents would have quickly taken them all back to Pyongyang for certain punishment, as defection is considered a major embarrassment to the Kim regime and is not taken lightly.

They finally told their daughter about the plan while pretending to drive her to school.

"Come with Mom and Dad to find freedom," Ryu recalled telling his daughter. "She was shocked, then said, 'Okay.' That's all she said."

Ryu took his family to the South Korean embassy in Kuwait to claim asylum. They traveled to South Korea several days later.

Defection from North Korea comes at a monumental cost, with defectors having to instantly severe ties from all family left in their home nation.

The regime often punishes nuclear and extended families of defectors to deter people from leaving, Ryu said -- especially diplomats. Those posted abroad are often forced to leave a child at home as a hostage, ensuring their parents do not defect.

"I think that North Korea having such feudal collective familial punishment in the 21st century is appalling," Ryu said.