Kim Petras promises powerful EMAs performance in Hungary

The event will see the 29-year-old debut a brand-new song from her forthcoming, as yet untitled, debut album.

This follows the single “The Future Starts Now,” which she released in October — a song that Petras says is about her struggle to pick herself up from depression and overcome anxiety.

She admits that she struggles with living in the moment.

Petras adds that, while she loves what she does, she finds it hard to relax and stop working. She started therapy during the coronavirus lockdown to help process these feelings.

Writing the track helped get her through the pandemic so she also wanted to bring that philosophy and state of mind to her fans.

Ultimately, she says, “It’s the power of music that you can inspire people to feel better about themselves and try to be in the moment and try not to stress about the future.”

Hosted by American rapper Saweetie, the 2021 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries.

Colombian star Maluma and Eurovision winners Måneskin will also perform on the live show. The night before, American band OneRepublic will headline the MTV World Stage Hungary in Budapest's Heroes Square.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0