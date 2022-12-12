King Charles III releases first Christmas card of his reign

London looked like a picturesque Christmas card as snow fell on Sunday night -- the perfect time for Buckingham Palace to release the first royal Christmas card of King Charles III's reign.

Chosen by the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, the photo was taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died and when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

It features the couple looking at each other, with the King in profile wearing a beige suit and striped tie and Camilla wearing a green hat and jacket.

The Queen didn't attend the Braemar Games this year. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

This Christmas will be the first for the royal family without the Queen, who usually spent the holiday period at Sandringham, her country estate in rural Norfolk around 100 miles north of London.

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex criticized the "unconscious bias" inside the royal family in the first part of a Netflix documentary series released on Thursday.

That documentary followed on the heels of serious allegations of racism inside palace walls, after an honorary aide resigned and apologized following complaints that she repeatedly asked a Black British charity boss where she was "really from."

Charles III: Key dates in the life of Britain’s new king Nov. 14, 1948: Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Feb. 6, 1952: Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI. July 1, 1969: Formally invested as Prince of Wales. July 29, 1981: Marries Lady Diana Spencer. June 21, 1982: Birth of first son, William Arthur Philip Louis. Sept. 15, 1984: Birth of second son, Harry (Henry Charles Albert David). June 15, 1992: Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story” is released. Dec. 9, 1992: He separates from Princess Diana. Aug. 28, 1996: Charles and Diana divorce. Aug. 31, 1997: Diana is killed in Paris automobile accident. Feb. 10, 2004: Charles announces his engagement to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. April 8, 2005: He marries Camilla in a civil ceremony. April 29, 2011: His son, Prince William, is married to Kate Middleton. Dec. 2011: Hospitalized for treatment for a blocked coronary artery. June 2013: Admitted to the hospital for exploratory operation on his abdomen. July 22, 2013: Becomes grandfather for the first time with the birth of Prince George, William and Kate's oldest child. May 19, 2018: His second son, Harry, marries American Meghan Markle. April 9, 2021: His father, Prince Philip, dies at 99. May 10, 2022: Charles stands in for Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during the state opening of Parliament. Sept. 8, 2022: Becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.