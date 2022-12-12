 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King Charles III releases first Christmas card of his reign

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles’s coronation day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

London looked like a picturesque Christmas card as snow fell on Sunday night -- the perfect time for Buckingham Palace to release the first royal Christmas card of King Charles III's reign.

Chosen by the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, the photo was taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died and when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

It features the couple looking at each other, with the King in profile wearing a beige suit and striped tie and Camilla wearing a green hat and jacket.

Britain Royals Christmas Card

A view of Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort's 2022 Christmas card released on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 taken in front of a Christmas Tree, at Clarence House, London. The photograph of the Royals was taken at the Braemar Games on the Sept. 3, 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

The Queen didn't attend the Braemar Games this year. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

This Christmas will be the first for the royal family without the Queen, who usually spent the holiday period at Sandringham, her country estate in rural Norfolk around 100 miles north of London.

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex criticized the "unconscious bias" inside the royal family in the first part of a Netflix documentary series released on Thursday.

That documentary followed on the heels of serious allegations of racism inside palace walls, after an honorary aide resigned and apologized following complaints that she repeatedly asked a Black British charity boss where she was "really from."

CNN's Rob Picheta and Amy Woodyatt contributed reporting.

