Koreas talk on hotline restored after North's missile tests

The hotlines are phone and fax channels that the Koreas use set up meetings, arrange border crossings and avoid accidental clashes. They’ve been largely dormant for more than a year as the North cut off them in protest of South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns. Communications were briefly revived for about two weeks this summer, but North Korea later refused to exchange messages again after Seoul staged annual military drills with Washington that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.

Last week, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to reactivate the communication channels, saying he wanted to realize the Korean people’s desire to promote peace on the peninsula. Kim’s influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, earlier said North Korea was open to restarting talks and cooperation steps if conditions are met.

Some experts question the sincerity of North Korea’s overture because it came as North Korea renewed missile tests after six months. Kim Yo Jong has also said South Korea must abandon “double-dealing standards” and a “hostile viewpoint” if it truly wants improved ties, a position largely echoed by her brother.