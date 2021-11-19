 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovars get COVID vaccine after Friday prayer at mosques
0 comments
AP

Kosovars get COVID vaccine after Friday prayer at mosques

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine — cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to get the jab while medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate them.

Despite a recent fall of daily new cases, Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the delta variant which has been noted recently. They insist that the vaccine is the best tool to contain the pandemic.

There has been a fall of interest in people wanting the vaccine, from 20,000 a day at the beginning in March to less than 2,000 a day this week. Some 42% of the population of 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.

“This is a very good initiative. I thank the Islamic community, the government and the ministry of health for a very important initiative, which is very much needed,” said Ruzhdi Zhitia, a retired man who received his jab after prayers.

At the capital Pristina's main mosque, a few hundred people were at prayers, and many of them went on to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

This month Kosovo has seen a significant fall in daily new cases. On Thursday only 11 were reported and there were no deaths.

Authorities continue to impose some restrictive measures, such as an overnight curfew, and masks are mandatory indoors and out.

Imam Burhan Hashani of the Sultan Mehmed 2 mosque in Pristina was among those calling on the faithful to have the jab, and his message went down well.

“It’s the first time I have heard the imam calling for vaccination. Everybody should get vaccinated, no matter the gender and age. We all should get it,” said Egzon Daka, a young man at the mosque.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

+10
As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act
World

As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.

Libyan interim leader: I'll run for president if people want
World

Libyan interim leader: I'll run for president if people want

  • Updated

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister said Monday that he'll run for president if that's what the people want, a day after the son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi emerged after years of hiding and announced his candidacy for the country’s top office.

+4
Doubts over China tennis star's email raise safety concerns
World

Doubts over China tennis star's email raise safety concerns

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese professional tennis player not seen in public since she accused a former top government official of sexual assault purportedly sent an email claiming she was safe and that the allegation was false, a message that only amplified concerns about her safety and demands for information about her well-being and whereabouts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News